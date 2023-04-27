| logout
Task force established for Henry investigation
On April 27, local law enforcement members were joined by Mark and Beverly Henry, parents of Matt Henry, at a press conference announcing the formation of a task force. The Dunlap Police Department, Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and Federal Bureau of Investigation will continue working the case of Matt Henry, who has been missing since April 2018. For more, see the May 4 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.