Clint and Rhia Huth have been valentines for 37 years.

“Being committed to grow together and not apart is what we’ve learned through the years,” said Rhia. “And we believe that trust and faith in God, respect for each other, cooperation and a good sense of humor make our marriage strong.”

“When we first met, we were polar opposites,” said Rhia.

