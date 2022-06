Electa Odessa “Sue” Freeman, age 81, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at her home. She was a member of First Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Hershel Frizzell; mother, Buna Frizzell; husband, C.L. Teeters; husband, J.W. “Buddy” Freeman; brother, Ray Willis Frizzell; and sisters, Wanda Henson and Maxine Swafford.

She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Bobby) McGhee, Panama City, Florida; son, Chris (Lisa) Teeters, Dunlap; her pride and joy, two grandchildren, Colby and Drew Teeters; brother, Jerry (Vivian) Frizzell; and sisters, Sharon (LJ) Watson and Dottie (Jimmy) Austin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.