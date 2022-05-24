Grant for traffic light renovation obtained

A $100,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will provide much needed service to the south and downtown traffic lights in Dunlap, Mayor Clint Huth announced May 19 during the City Commission meeting. Several other topics were discussed.

“We received $50,000 for each light, at Rankin Avenue and Cherry Street and for the Highway 127 and Highway 28 intersection,” Mayor Huth explained. “Both of these signals really needed some work, especially downtown, which will also help the crosswalk signals.”

