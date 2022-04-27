Commission honors Worley

On April 4, 1962, Betty Worley began service as Sequatchie County librarian. She officially has retired and during the Sequatchie County Commission meeting April 18, was honored by commission members and many others present.

Library Board Member and Commissioner Paul Powell spoke on behalf of other board members present. He explained Worley helped countless children develop a lifelong love of reading over decades, and adapted to new technology such as the Internet. The library currently contains over 25,000 books and provides Internet service, books on CD, ancestry information and many more services.

For more see the April 28 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.