Johnny Sullivan, 57, of Dunlap, died, Sunday, February 27, 2022. He was employed with BTC Fiber.

He was preceded in death by his father, W.S. Sullivan; and brother, Ken Sullivan.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Sullivan; daughter, Cheyenne Sullivan; mother, Mary Sullivan; sister, Phyllis Hixson; brothers, David Sullivan and Mike Sullivan, all of Dunlap; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held Friday, March 4 at Camp Cemetery with Bro. Casey Griffith officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.