Opal Mae McDowell Glenn, 75, was born November 7, 1945 and passed from this life on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Mae McDowell; and brother, Carl McDowell.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Gene Glenn; two sons, Ashley (Rachel) Glenn and Courtney (Fallon) Glenn; two grandchildren, Preston and Emma Glenn; brother-in-law, Mikey (Karen) Glenn; sister-in-law, Bonnie Delashmitt; brother, Glenn (Patricia); two sisters, Doris McDowell and Ophelia (Gary) Ray; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Friday, April 23 at Cagle-Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.