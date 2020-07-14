Reopening options discussed by Board

Sequatchie County School officials continue to work on determining the best possible plan for opening schools for the 2020-2021 year, slated to begin August 3, while listening to parent concerns plus opinion and guidelines from health experts. The Sequatchie County Board of Education met on July 6 and Director of Schools Pete Swafford further discussed the situation on July 10.

Four possible plans or scenarios for the reopening are being studied, Director Swafford explained. These include;

(A) all students being inside the physical building (schools);

(B) some students in the physical building and some students virtual (online);

(C) alternating physical building and virtual schedules; and

(D) all students virtual (online).

For more see the July 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.