Preemptive efforts to prevent virus spread

A number of local leaders, from City and County government, emergency response, and schools are working preemptively to help prevent spread of COVID-19, Novel Coronavirus. Through Monday, March 13, steps taken include closing Sequatchie County Schools with no after school activities through the week of March 28, limiting business at Dunlap City Hall to bill payment at the drive-thru, and closing Sequatchie County offices to the public. Dunlap and Sequatchie County Court sessions have been suspended through March 31, with some exceptions. The school system is currently making plans for students’ meals and academic work.