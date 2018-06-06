Cooley to perform at Riverbend June 9

Shawn Cooley joins several other local musicians taking the stage at Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival on Saturday, June 9. Cooley, along with Curt Lee (drums), Gavin Tate (lead guitair), Matt Colvard (bass), and Matt Brock (backup vocals) will perform on the Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union Stage at 6:15 p.m. Eastern.

“We are going to have fun with this,” Cooley said. “It’s not every day you get an opportunity like this so we are going to take full advantage of it and represent the Sequatchie Valley well.”

For more, see the June 7 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.