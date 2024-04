Students from Sequatchie County High School attending the recent Student Congress on Policies in Education (SCOPE) shared their experiences at the Sequatchie County Board of Education meeting April 1.

Attending from SCHS were Sophie Graham, Kailey Bryant, Connor Bryant, and AJ Hendon.

“These are all exemplary students,” said teacher Clark Moore, one of the chaperones for the Nashville trip.

For more see the April 11 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.