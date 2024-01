Hard work by a number of volunteers resulted in statewide recognition for the Sequatchie County Fair Association (SCFA). The local group received the Most Improved Fair award during the 102nd Tennessee Association of Fairs Convention in Murfreesboro January 18-21.

“I appreciate the tireless efforts of the volunteers that made these successes possible,” sand SCFA President Pam Scott.

