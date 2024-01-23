Snow, ice shuts down much of the county

After a week of snow, icy roads, closed schools and businesses, cold temperatures, and many families unable to travel from their homes, relief finally started arriving on January 21. Warmer temperatures were expected through this week, along with rain, with hopes that ice and other problems created will not return anytime soon.

On Monday, January 15, snow began falling and up to eight inches of snow were recorded in some areas of the county. Later, extremely low temperatures and icy rain made roads even slicker.

For more see the January 25 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.