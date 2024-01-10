$1.2 mil in grants for recreation sites

Dunlap and Sequatchie County will benefit from two large community development grants totaling 1.260 million recently announced for Harris Park and Coops Creek Commons, the site of BTC Fiber Valley Fest and other events.

The City of Dunlap is receiving $630,000 for improvements at Harris Park. City staff explained a primary use of the grant funding is for updated playground equipment. Other improvements to be determined could also take place.

