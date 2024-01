Highway 127/Rankin Avenue down to one lane next week: Due to ongoing work along Coops Creek in Dunlap, traffic on Highway 127/Rankin Avenue will be limited to one lane starting Monday evening, January 8. Temporary traffic lights will direct motorists from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. The installation of a storm drainage inlet basin is scheduled to take three to five days. For more, see the January 11 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.