The Christmas season is nearly here and several different events are planned to celebrate, plus drives to help others in the community.

On Saturday, December 2, the City of Dunlap’s 26th annual Christmas Parade begins at 4:30 p.m. at Sequatchie County Middle School. The parade route heads north onto Highway 28 and Highway 127/Rankin Avenue, ending at Harris Park.

For more see the November 23 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.