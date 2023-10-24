Safe Halloween for everyone encouraged

Costumed ghosts and goblins, princesses, cartoon characters, and more will be out all over Dunlap and Sequatchie County Tuesday, October 31, collecting candy for Halloween. Local law enforcement officers reminds parents, trick-or-treaters, drivers, and residents to do their part in keeping Halloween safe and enjoyable for all.

The Dunlap Police Department and Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department recommends the following routine safety tips:

•Choose a light-colored costume that’s easy to see at night. Add reflective tape or glow-in-the-dark tape to the costume and to the trick-or-treat bag.

•Only buy costumes labeled “flame-retardant.” If you make your own costume, use nylon or polyester materials, which are flame-retardant.

•Make sure wigs and beards don’t cover your kids’ eyes, noses, or mouths.

•To prevent falls, avoid oversized and high-heeled shoes. Make sure the rest of the costume fits well too.

•Make sure that any props your kids carry, such as wands or swords, are short and flexible.

•Walk on sidewalks on lit streets.

•Cross at crosswalks and never assume vehicles will stop.

•Give kids flashlights with fresh batteries and consider having them wear glowsticks as bracelets or necklaces.

•When kids get home, help them check all treats to make sure they’re sealed. Throw out candy with torn packages or holes in the packages, spoiled items, and any homemade treats that weren’t made by someone you know.

•Young kids should always go trick-or-treating with an adult and know how to call 911 in case they get lost.

•Older kids should carry cell phones, stay in groups, and never go inside strangers’ homes.

For a list of alternate events, see the October 26 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.