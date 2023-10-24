Griffith staff recognized for teaching history

Members of the John Sevier Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution recognized Griffith Elementary School staff for their instruction of historical events and individuals.

“We honored and thanked the school plus the fourth grade students for participating in our annual poster contest, but also for being part of the larger SAR program celebrating the 250th anniversary of the people and events of the American Revolution,” said Chapter President Cliff Kent.

For more see the October 26 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.