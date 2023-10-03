Sean Patrick Watson, 63, of Dunlap, passed away Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

Sean graduated from Sequatchie County High School, Class of 1978.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert “Byron” Stockwell; grandmother, Irene (Jerry) Hooks; grandfather, Zach Watson; father, Pat Watson; his mother, Minnie “Doris” Burford; sister, Julie Watson; brother, Kevin Watson; nieces, Christy and Misty Watson Jackson; and nephew, Michael Watson.

He is survived by his sister, Desiree “Cherie” (Rick) Williams; niece, Brooke Williams; stepbrother, Stevie Whitman; nephew, Bryant Swafford; great nieces, Sierra and Sienna Jackson; numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Saturday, October 7, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. A Celebration of his Life will take place at The Venue at Ponderosa on Sunday, October 8, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. This will be a catered event for his family and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Standefer-Reed Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.