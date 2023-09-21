BTC Fiber members elect Board of Directors

BTC Fiber held its 69th annual membership meeting Thursday morning, September 21, electing three directors. In the Dunlap TN 548B election, Marvin Price was unopposed. He received 280 votes.

In the Pikeville TN 548A race, John Lee Downey and Brian Reece were elected. Downey, who received 422 votes, was one of two incumbents vying for the two Pikeville posts available. Reece edged out incumbent, Dion Ault, Jr. by a vote of 387 for Reece to 290 for Ault.

For more on the meeting, see the September 28 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.