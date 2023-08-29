USDA grant to aid SETHRA food distribution

Families and individuals receiving food assistance through the Southeast Tennessee Human Resources Agency (SETHRA), in a multi-county service area, will be aided by a $208,137 emergency health care grant from USDA Rural Development.

“This grant will significantly increase SETHRA’s capacity to distribute food and meals to low-income, disabled, and elderly households in our rural service area,” said SETHRA Executive Director Rachel Hackworth. “This is very exciting for our community.”

