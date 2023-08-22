Scott is Fairest of the Fair

Casey Scott was crowned 2023 Sequatchie County Fairest of the Fair on August 19, part of activities kicking off this year’s fair. Casey, 19, is the daughter of Pam Scott. A homeschool graduate and local resident, she recommends the pageant to girls of all ages.

“I was absolutely nervous,” she said. “But three of my sisters before me entered and I figured I would continue the tradition. I’ve always been interested in pageantry and it was my turn to try.”

