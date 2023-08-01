Children and adults receive vision screenings through Lions Club organization

A total of 103 children and 68 adults received free vision screenings through volunteer efforts by several Lions Club groups, including the local club, on July 28-29 in Dunlap.

The Dunlap Lions Club, in partnership with the District 12-O Lions Club, the Smoky Mountain Lions-Charities Mobile Vision Lab, and Vanderbilt Eye Institute, conducted the screenings at local daycare centers and at Dunlap First Baptist Church.

