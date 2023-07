By a 15-2 vote, the Sequatchie County Commission approved exceeding the county’s certified tax rate, $1.5566 per $100 of assessed valuation, to $1.8366 per $100 of assessed valuation. The 28-cent increase was required to maintain services and support employees, several commissioners said. A number of local residents spoke against the increase during a public forum prior to the meeting. For more, see the August 3 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.