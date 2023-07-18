Veterans honor school system

Johnny Cordell, representing the Sequatchie County Memorial VFW Post 5772, presented a plaque to the county school system during the Sequatchie County Board of Education meeting June 10.

“In 2011, a portion of the school property near Highway 28 was approved for the Veterans Memorial Park,” Cordell recalled. “Since then, we’ve received excellent support from the maintenance staff from Sequatchie County Schools.”

