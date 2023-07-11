Chamber of Commerce holds ribbon cutting for Firefly on Rankin

The Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Firefly on Rankin, a new store in the Dunlap shopping plaza featuring clothing, jewelry, gift items, and more on Friday afternoon, July 7. Those present included store staff members Lillian Johnson (Ieft) and Morgan Campbell (right), along with (left to right) Dunlap City Commissioner Jeff Harmon, store owner’s husband Michael Boring, Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth, store owner Christy Boring, Chamber Director Janis Kyser, and Chamber members Rhia Huth and Ed Nunley.