Teens go change the world: learn, grow, give aid on mission trip
A group of teens from Ewtonville Baptist Church (EBC) took part in a World Changers mission trip in Henderson, Kentucky, earlier this month.
“World Changers is a hands-on mission experience, engaging students in meeting the needs of people in communities across North America,” explained Cassi Summers, a chaperon for the trip. “Students are able to put their faith into action by serving others and sharing the gospel.”
