Large crowds turn out each year for one of Dunlap’s most anticipated events, the SETHRA-CASA benefit rodeo, and this year’s rodeo is just over two weeks away. The SETHRA-CASA rodeo takes place June 2-3 at Coops Creek Commons, the home of Valley Fest. Funds raised help children in a four-county area.

For more see the May 18 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.