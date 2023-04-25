Property reappraisal process to begin

Sequatchie County is scheduled for a county-wide property reappraisal this year, as required by state law, announced Assessor of Property James Condra. The county is in a six-year reappraisal cycle, he explained, with the last reappraisal completed in 2017.

“Reappraisal means that all land and improvement values in the county will be adjusted to current market values,” Condra said. “The Assessor of Property office, under the oversight of the Tennessee Division of Property Assessment, has been and will be reviewing the property for any changes that would affect value.”

