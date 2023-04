Sequatchie County High School is presenting “Tumbleweed” on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29. The play, written by Brent Holland and produced with permission from Off the Wall Press, begins at 7:00 p.m. each night.

Admission to the play is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased at Citizens Tri-County Bank and Mountain Valley Bank.

