Sequatchie County High School has released the Class of 2023 Top 10 which included students with a number of different college and career plans. Achieving the distinction of being in the top academically at SCHS are Landry Carbaugh, Emilee Cooley, Natalie Cross, Delilah Haman, Benjamin Frizzell, Lily Greer, Gabrielle Snyder, Lanie Shoemate, G.W. Songer, and Karly McDowell.

For more see the March 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.