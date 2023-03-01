Brock honored for blazing trail as female wrestler

Sequatchie County High School alumna Katie Brock, one of the most accomplished student-athletes to ever compete for SCHS, was among those honored as a TSSAA Title IX Trailblazer in Franklin on February 25. The recognition took place in conjunction with the TSSAA state wrestling tournament.

Brock won state wrestling championships in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016. The sport was officially sanctioned for girls in Tennessee in 2015, for which she and other winners that year were highlighted on Saturday.

For more see the March 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.