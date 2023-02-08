Songwriters advance to Songbirds showcase

Three individuals and a duo advanced to the next round of the Tennessee Songwriters Week showcase Saturday, February 4. Ten talented songwriters performed before a large crowd in a qualifying round held at Dunlap Mercantile.

Moving on to the showcase at Songbirds in Chattanooga on Tuesday, February 21 will be Lew Card, Jr. of Chattanooga, Alayna Grelyak of Dunlap, Sydney and Brayden Guerrette of Chattanooga, and David Wynne of North Georgia.

For more see the February 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.