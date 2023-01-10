Sequatchie County – Dunlap Chamber of Commerce holds groundbreaking for Waterfall Car Wash

Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce joined Waterfall Car Wash in a groundbreaking ceremony at the new business’ Dunlap location, adjacent to Wendy’s on Rankin Avenue on January 6. An opening is planned for this summer, according to owner Wil Villeda. He explained his company builds car washes and he is excited to now operate one. Those attending included (left to right) Sequatchie County Commissioner Joyce Dotson, Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright, Chamber Representative and County Commissioner Ed Nunley, County Commissioner Chester Shell, City Commissioner Bryan Harmon, Wil and Christina Villeda, City Commissioner Jeff Harmon, Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth, and Allen Jones.