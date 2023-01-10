Dr. Brown greets teachers after Christmas break

During their administrative work day and return to school January 2, Sequatchie County teachers were met by guest speaker, Dr. Adolph Brown, a renowned teacher, motivational speaker, and co-host of the ABC television show, “The Parent Test.”

The title of Dr. Brown’s seminar was “Two Backpacks: Unpacking the Unseen-Trauma Informed Teaching.”

“The entertaining and informative seminar highlighted the urgent issue of childhood trauma and its profound effect on learning,” said Sequatchie County Director of Schools Sarai Pierce.

For more see the January 12 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.