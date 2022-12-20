Holiday cheer spread as kids Shop with a Hero

The looks on the faces of children and adults accompanying them around the toy aisles said it all, during the Shop with a Hero event held December 12. Approximately 100 kids, accompanied by police officers, firemen, emergency personnel, teachers, coaches and other mentors were able to pick out their own gifts totaling $100 each in the special program.

Sequatchie County-Dunlap Chamber of Commerce Director Janis Kyser explained Shop with a Hero is based on Shop with a Cop held in other cities, but it was extended to other volunteers here.

For more see the December 22 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.