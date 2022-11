A number of teachers meeting or exceeding state standards were recognized as “exemplary” at the Sequatchie County Board of Education meeting November 7. The meeting was held at Sequatchie County Middle School in the cafeteria due to the attendance, with a number of teachers, staff, and their families present.

Principals of each county school spoke on their staffs and introduced teachers named exemplary.

For more see the November 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.