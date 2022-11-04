Juvenile suspect sought, others in custody after drug operation

Sequatchie County Sheriff Bill Phillips reported three juvenile passengers were taken into custody and a juvenile driver is still being sought, following a November 3 pursuit and wreck. The Sheriff explained department officers and 12th Judicial Drug Task Force agents served a search warrant in Daus, recovering 150 suspected fentanyl pills plus other drugs, weapons, and paraphernalia. The juveniles, from Chattanooga, were suspected of trafficking fentanyl, the Sheriff said and arrived but failed to stop and a pursuit continued to East Valley Road. Names of the juveniles and other operation details cannot be released, the Sheriff added. For more, see the November 10 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.