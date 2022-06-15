Parade, music planned for Fourth of July Celebration

One of Dunlap’s most anticipated events each year is the Independence Day celebration, this year taking place on Monday, July 4 beginning with the parade at 9:00 a.m. The parade starts at the Sequatchie County Fair building and continues through Rankin Avenue and on to Cherry Street. Later that day, the City of Dunlap Music Festival is planned featuring Josh Gracin and Presley & Taylor performing.

For more see the June 16 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.