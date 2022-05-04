It’s here! BTC Valley Fest weekend

After months of planning by volunteers, 2022’s version of BTC Fiber Valley Fest is finally here. The event in the downtown Dunlap area spans three days, May 6-8, featuring free musical performances, cruise-in, crafts, food and much more.

On Friday, a number of musicians will be on stage at Coops Creek Commons behind Dunlap City Hall as part of Freedom Sings USA. The welcome home concert honors veterans from Vietnam to Afghanistan wars. Dunlap’s Cody McCarver will perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at 3:00 p.m. as part of opening ceremonies.

