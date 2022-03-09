Woodcock Cove increases recreation opportunities

With trails cleared and easy vehicle access off Fredonia Road, Woodcock Cove will become a destination for rock climbers and others seeking to enjoy the outdoors in Sequatchie County, according to the Southeast Climbers Coalition (SCC). A grand opening for the Cove, at the end of Hobbstown Road, was held March 1.

“Outdoor recreation is an important part of our economic future,” said Dunlap Mayor Clint Huth. “We’re excited to support this new climbing area and welcome climbers to Sequatchie County.”

