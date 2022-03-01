“Without songwriters, there would be no songs,” said Sequatchie County native Cody McCarver, an accomplished songwriter and performer himself. McCarver’s idea to bring songwriters to Dunlap has led to the inaugural Songwriters Festival May 14-15 in downtown Dunlap.

“This is an opportunity for Sequatchie County citizens to enjoy themselves,” McCarver said. “It’s free, and there will be food and craft vendors.”

