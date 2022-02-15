Remaining 2021-2022 school calendar discussed

Down to one “stockpiled” day due to COVID-19 and weather situations, Sequatchie County School Board members discussed possibilities if any more days of school are missed during their February 7 meeting.

Director of Schools Sarai Pierce said 180 days in class are required by the State of Tennessee for all state systems.

“We’re down to one day,” Pierce explained. “We had five days out for COVID and we had several more due to winter weather.”

For more see the February 17 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.