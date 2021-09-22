Indians seek to regain possession of Challenge Trophy

After seven straight wins against rival Bledsoe County in football, Sequatchie County High School saw the Warriors take “Chief Roaring Eagle,” the challenge trophy sponsored by Mountain Valley Bank and First Farmers and Commercial Bank, in 2020. Senior players for SCHS seeking to take the rivalry win and regain the trophy, along with Indian Head Coach Rusty McIntyre (front left) and Mountain Valley Bank’s Dylan Roberson (front right) are (front, left to right) Austin Moffitt, Casey McDaniel, Kobe Turner, Levi Knight, Harley Meeks, Dakota Beene, (back) Caden Gilley, Griffin Eisenhardt, Hunter Roberson, Jon Pellam, Austin McCurry, Talon Keener, Jefferie Pennick, and Christopher Lack. Not pictured are seniors Jacob Greer and Connor Donohue. Friday’s game time is 7:00 p.m. in Dunlap. For more on the game, see the September 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.