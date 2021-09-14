Sequatchie Valley Marching Band Festival Saturday at Sequatchie County High School

The Sequatchie Valley Marching Band Festival, hosted by the Sequatchie County Marching Band and Band Boosters, is scheduled for Saturday, September 18 at 4:00 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, with eight school bands set to participate. Schools in the festival, held at the Sequatchie County High School stadium, include SCHS, Jackson County, Cumberland County, Scott County, Smith County, Livingston Academy, Upperman, Warren County, and Rhea County.