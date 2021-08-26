Suspects arrested following separate police pursuits

Garrett Boston, 32, and Devin Hart, 26, each face multiple charges after reported vehicle pursuits August 25. Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger said Boston’s pursuit was initiated by the 12th Judicial Drug Task Force, with authorities following Boston on Highway 111 into Van Buren County, back into Sequatchie County, and eventually to West Valley Road into a field. More charges could be filed on Boston, the Sheriff stated. Shortly after that incident, Hart drove away from a separate, attempted traffic stop with a four-year-old child in the vehicle, Sheriff Swanger said, and later pulled over before being taken into custody. For more on the arrests, see the September 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.