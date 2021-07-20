Sales tax holidays coming

After approval by the Tennessee General Assembly, the Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday is expanding from one weekend in 2021. Added this year to the sales tax free clothing and school supplies are a week of food sales, plus gun safety equipment for a full year.

New this year is a sales tax holiday on gun safes and gun safety devices. The tax-free period for these items began on July 1 and continues through June 30, 2022.

