A 300-pound bear was removed from a residential area on Cagle Mountain to another part of Sequatchie County on April 22, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) officer Shawn Edgmon reported.

Edgmon said the bear had been frequenting the woods near Meadow Lark Road off Highway 111. The bear was trapped and a tranquilizer was used to temporarily put it to sleep, Edgmon added.

