Excitement is building as the 10th anniversary of BTC Fiber Valley Fest has almost arrived. The annual festival in Dunlap includes free admission for music acts including Shenandoah and John Schneider, plus much more.

A carnival with thrill and family rides begins Wednesday, April 28, and continues through Sunday. Valley Fest officially is being held May 1-2

For more see the April 22 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.