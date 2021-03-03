Barnhill’s photo of Boston in Shutter Magazine

Dunlap native Heather (Way) Barnhill had an early interest in photography which has carried over into her photos being published.

“I’ve really enjoyed it since I was a kid,” Barnhill said, a 1999 graduate of Sequatchie County High School. “My mom was always taking pictures and I loved to see them. She’s always enjoyed snapping photos and has a million scrapbooks full of them to look through and she passed that love on to me. It has always been a creative outlet for me.”

For more see the March 4 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.